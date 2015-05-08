U.s. appeals court throws out FCC order on programming contracts

WASHINGTON May 8 A federal appeals court on
Friday threw out a federal agency's order that media companies
must disclose their programming contracts with pay-TV providers
as part of regulators' review of pending cable and telecom
mergers.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit ruled against the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission, which last year asked various U.S. media companies
to disclose their contracts with pay-TV providers to help with
the reviews of Comcast Corp's proposed merger with
Time Warner Cable Inc and AT&T Inc's proposed
acquisition of DirecTV.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott)