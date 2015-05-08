版本:
U.s. appeals court throws out FCC order on programming contracts

WASHINGTON May 8 A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a federal agency's order that media companies must disclose their programming contracts with pay-TV providers as part of regulators' review of pending cable and telecom mergers.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled against the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, which last year asked various U.S. media companies to disclose their contracts with pay-TV providers to help with the reviews of Comcast Corp's proposed merger with Time Warner Cable Inc and AT&T Inc's proposed acquisition of DirecTV. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott)

