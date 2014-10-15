版本:
2014年 10月 15日

U.S. Supreme Court justices divided over Teva patent battle

WASHINGTON Oct 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's high-profile fight with generic drug manufacturers over patent protections for Copaxone, its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug.

Teva is battling to protect a key patent for the drug that is due to expire in September 2015. It is one of the most important business cases of the current term for the nine Supreme Court justices.

There are two teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
