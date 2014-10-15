U.S. Supreme Court justices divided over Teva patent battle

WASHINGTON Oct 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's high-profile fight with generic
drug manufacturers over patent protections for Copaxone, its
top-selling multiple sclerosis drug.
Teva is battling to protect a key patent for the
drug that is due to expire in September 2015. It is one of the
most important business cases of the current term for the nine
Supreme Court justices.
There are two teams developing cheaper generic forms of
Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan
Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)