BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in its fight with generic drug manufacturers over patent protections for Copaxone, its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, by sending the case back to a lower court for further review.
On a 7-2 vote, the justices said that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had not used the correct approach in analyzing whether the patent in question, due to expire in September 2015, was valid. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.