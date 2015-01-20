UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court rules for Teva over MS drug patent

(Adds analyst, Teva comment; updates shares)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
can still benefit from patent protection for
top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, dealing a blow to
generic drugmakers looking to market a cheaper rival product.
In a 7-2 vote, the justices sent the case back to the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review
saying it had not used the correct approach in analyzing whether
the patent, due to expire in September 2015, was valid. The
appeals court had thrown out the patent in 2013.
The extended litigation of the case is likely to benefit
Israel-based Teva, as it continues to sell Copaxone without
competition from generic drugmakers who would offer steep
discounts once they enter the market.
In the meantime, Teva is switching MS patients to a new
version of Copaxone that is stronger, taken less frequently and
has a longer patent life.
"Teva has done a masterful job of preventing a generic
formulation of Copaxone and this elongates their swap window to
move more patients," Maxim Group analyst Jason Kolbert said.
"Ultimately there will be a generic version of Copaxone, but it
may not be for a while."
Two teams are developing generic forms of Copaxone: one
involving Novartis AG's Sandoz unit and Momenta
Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan Inc
and Natco Pharma Ltd.
"We will continue to explore all available avenues to
protect our intellectual property for Copaxone," Teva Chief
Executive Erez Vigodman said in a statement.
The legal question considered by the Supreme Court was to
what extent the appeals court has leeway to second-guess
findings made by district court judges about patent claim
construction. Teva had argued that the appeals court should have
deferred to a district court judge, who had previously ruled in
the company's favor.
In an opinion by Justice Stephen Breyer, the Supreme Court
said that the appeals court must defer to the federal district
judge unless there is evidence of "clear error." The appeals
court used the wrong legal analysis in making its ruling, he
said.
"A district court judge who has presided over, and listened
to, the entirety of a proceeding has a comparatively greater
opportunity to gain that familiarity than an appeals court
judge," Breyer added.
Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented, saying
the appeals court took the correct approach.
Shares of Teva were up 0.4 percent at $57.90 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
The case is Teva v. Sandoz, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-854.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley. Additional reporting by Bill
Berkrot.; Editing by Michele Gershberg, Will Dunham and Alan
Crosby)