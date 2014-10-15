U.S. top court hears Teva's multiple sclerosis drug patent fight

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday is set to wade into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd's fight over patent protections for Copaxone, its
top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, in one of the most
important business cases of the justices' new term.
The nine justices are due to hear a one-hour oral argument
beginning at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) in which Israel-based
Teva is pitted against generic rivals that want to
introduce their own versions of the drug as soon as possible.
Teva is trying to protect its $4-billion-a-year drug, which
accounts for 50 percent of its profits.
There are two teams developing cheaper generic forms of
Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan
Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd.
What is immediately at stake is a key patent due to expire
in September 2015.
In July 2013, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit ruled the patent was invalid, prompting Teva to seek
Supreme Court review. The Supreme Court declined to stay the
appeals court ruling pending appeal, meaning Copaxone currently
has no patent protection.
With the fate of the patent uncertain, Mylan has said it
plans to launch as soon as it has government approval, which
could be before the end of 2014. Sandoz and Momenta declined to
comment on when they expect their product to be available.
In the meantime, Teva is switching multiple sclerosis
patients who use the drug over to a new patent-protected
formulation of Copaxone.
The generic companies would be liable for damages based on
Teva's lost profits if they were to introduce their version of
the drug and lose the Supreme Court case. That could be worth up
to $700 million for each year Teva can trace losses to,
according to analyst Umer Raffat of investment research firm ISI
Group.
The Teva case comes on the heels of the high court hearing
the highest proportion of intellectual property cases in its
history in its previous term. Its new term started last week and
runs until June.
"We are seeing a lot of concerns about how the patent system
is functioning," Peter Menell, a professor at the University of
California, Berkeley School of Law, said of the Supreme Court's
recent interventions.
The high court's interest in patent cases has been linked to
divisions among judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit, which handles all patent appeals.
The high court reversed the appeals court in five of the six
patent cases it heard last term.
The Teva case could have broad ramifications in the patent
world because it addresses how much leeway the appeals court has
to second-guess district court judges.
A ruling is due by the end of June. The case is Teva
Pharmaceuticals v. Sandoz, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-854.
