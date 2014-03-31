U.S. justices agree to hear Teva's Copaxone appeal

WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to hear an appeal filed by Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd in a patent fight over top-selling
multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, a move that could deter
generic manufacturers from introducing cheaper versions onto the
market as soon as May.
By agreeing to hear the case, the high court cast into doubt
a July 2013 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit in favor of two teams developing cheaper generic forms
of Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan
Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd. The appeals court
upheld some of nine patents involved in the drug, or portions
thereof, but declared several invalid, meaning patent
protections were set to expire in May 2014 instead of September
2015.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)