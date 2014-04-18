U.S. top court denies Teva stay in Copaxone patent fight

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday denied a request by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd that would have prevented a lower court ruling from going into effect while the court considers an appeal in a patent fight over Teva's top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.
The decision could help pave the way for generic competitors to go on the market as soon as next month. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler)
