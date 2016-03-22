UPDATE 2-U.S. top court rules against Tyson Foods in class action case

(Adds details on previous class action rulings, quotes from
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday handed a loss to Tyson Foods Inc over the
company's challenge to an almost $5.8 million class action
judgment in a case won by workers at an Iowa pork-processing
facility who contended they were underpaid.
The court, in a 6-2 ruling written by conservative Justice
Anthony Kennedy, upheld a 2014 appeals court decision in favor
of the workers.
It was one of three closely watched class action cases to
come before the court during its current term, with business
interests urging the justices to rein in such litigation.
Of the three cases, the court has now ruled in two, with
businesses losing both times. In January, the court ruled 6-3
against advertising firm Campbell-Ewald, saying a lawsuit could
proceed over claims the company violated a federal consumer law
by sending unsolicited text messages on behalf of the U.S. Navy.
In the Tyson case, the court was considering an objection to
the use of statistics to determine liability and damages.
Critics in the business community have described such use of
statistics as "trial by formula" that violates defendants' due
process rights, instead of assessing each claim individually for
the more than 3,000 current and former employees who are suing.
The narrow ruling turned in part on a 1946 Supreme Court
precedent that said plaintiffs can rely on averages in such
situations to determine claims under the federal Fair Labor
Standards Act.
Kennedy said while corporate defendants "may urge adoption
of broad and categorical rules governing the use of
representative and statistical evidence in class actions, this
case provides no occasion to do so."
Kennedy said the ruling does not undercut the court's major
2011 ruling in favor of Wal Mart Stores Inc, which made
it harder to bring class action cases.
The court did not address a broader question of whether a
class action lawsuit should move forward if the group of
plaintiffs includes people who were not injured.
Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito
dissented.
Workers at the meat-processing facility, which employs
around 1,300 people, sued in 2007, claiming they were entitled
to overtime pay and damages because they were not paid for time
spent putting on and taking off protective equipment and walking
to work stations.
The jury found in favor of the plaintiffs following a
federal district court trial in Iowa in 2011. The 8th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the judgment in 2014.
The case is Tyson Foods Inc v. Bouaphakeo, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 14-1146.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)