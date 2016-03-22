版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 22:10 BJT

U.S. top court rules against Tyson Foods in class action case

WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a loss to Tyson Foods Inc over the company's challenge to an almost $5.8 million class action judgment in a case won by workers at an Iowa pork-processing facility who contend they were underpaid.

The court, in a 6-2 ruling, upheld an appeals court ruling in favor of the workers. It was one of three closely watched class action cases to come before the court during its current term, with business interests urging the justices to rein in such litigation. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐