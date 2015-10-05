UPDATE 1-U.S. top court rejects I/P Engine's bid to restore $30 million patent verdict

(Adds details on case, paragraphs 3-6)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected an appeal by Vringo Inc subsidiary I/P
Engine, which was seeking to restore a $30 million patent
infringement verdict it won against several companies including
Google Inc.
The high court rejected I/P Engine's appeal, meaning a
August 2014 ruling against the company by the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit was left intact.
A jury in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of
Virginia had found that Google's AdWords and AdSense for Search
products infringed upon two patents on filtering Internet search
results.
Verizon Communications subsidiary AOL Inc,
IAC/InterActiveCorp subsidiary IAC Search & Media Inc, Gannett
Company Inc and Target Corp were also named as
defendants for allegedly infringing on the patent by using
AdSense for Search.
The appeals court said both patents were invalid. The
three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that the invention was obvious to
anyone skilled in the field. The commercial success of Google's
Adwords platform is not evidence to the contrary, the court
ruled.
The case is I/P Engine Inc. v. AOL Inc, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-1358.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)