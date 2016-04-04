UPDATE 2-U.S. top court rejects Wal-Mart, Wells Fargo class action appeals

(Recasts lead, adds details on class-action cases before the
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected two corporate challenges in class action cases,
refusing to hear bids by Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Wells
Fargo & Co to throw out large judgments against them.
Wal-Mart had sought to get rid of a $187 million class
action judgment over the retailer's treatment of workers in
Pennsylvania. Wells Fargo & Co wanted the justices to toss a
$203 million judgment over allegations the bank had imposed
excessive overdraft fees.
The court's decisions on whether to hear the cases had been
on hold pending its action in a separate class action case
involving Tyson Foods Inc.
On March 22, the court in that case backed workers at a pork
facility in Iowa who said they were entitled to overtime pay and
damages because they were not paid for the time spent putting on
and taking off protective equipment and walking to work
stations.
Entering the court's current term, which began in October,
the justices had issued a series of rulings in recent years
clamping down on class action litigation, a goal of big
business.
But that trend has not continued. The court has heard three
important class action cases this term. In January, it ruled
against advertising firm Campbell-Ewald and in March ruled
against Tyson Foods.
The justices have yet to issue a ruling in a case argued in
November in which online people-search service Spokeo Inc sought
to avoid a class action lawsuit for including incorrect
information in its database.
In declining to hear Wal-Mart's appeal, the court left
intact a 2014 ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that
largely upheld a lower court judgment awarding the $187 million
to the plaintiffs.
The case affects about 187,000 Wal-Mart employees who worked
in Pennsylvania between 1998 and 2006.
"We are disappointed the Supreme Court decided not to review
our case. While we continue to believe these claims should not
be bundled together in a class action lawsuit, we respect the
court's decision," a Wal-Mart spokesman said.
The Pennsylvania court mostly upheld a 2007 lower court
ruling in favor of the employees, who said the company failed to
pay them for all hours worked and prevented them from taking
full meal and rest breaks. The appeals court threw out a $37
million attorneys' fee award and ordered the trial court to
recalculate that portion of the judgment.
In the Wells Fargo case, the justices left in place a 2014
ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals upholding the class action judgment against the bank.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)