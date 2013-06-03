版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 3日 星期一 21:41 BJT

U.S. justices nix ruling against Sears over faulty washers

WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struck down an appeals court ruling that favored consumers who bought Sears Roebuck and Co front-loading washing machines.

The lawsuit claimed Kenmore-branded high-efficiency washers, manufactured for the Sears Holding Co subsidiary by Whirlpool Corp, were defective because they emitted unpleasant odors and would sometimes unexpectedly stop during a cycle.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐