U.S. justices nix ruling against Sears over faulty washers

WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struck down an appeals court ruling that favored consumers who bought Sears Roebuck and Co front-loading washing machines.

The lawsuit claimed Kenmore-branded high-efficiency washers, manufactured for the Sears Holding Co subsidiary by Whirlpool Corp, were defective because they emitted unpleasant odors and would sometimes unexpectedly stop during a cycle.