UPDATE 2-U.S. top court backs contractor KBR in Iraq whistleblower case

(Adds reaction, details of legal fight)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 26 The Supreme Court on Tuesday
handed a victory to defense contractor KBR Inc in its
legal fight with a former employee who filed a whistleblower
suit accusing it of defrauding the U.S. government over water
purification work in Iraq.
The justices ruled 9-0 that a law that extends the time
frame for fraud claims committed against the United States
during wartime does not apply to civil claims, meaning former
employee Benjamin Carter waited too long to bring his case.
Halliburton Co, which spun off KBR in 2007, was also
named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The ruling was not a total win for KBR, as the justices sent
the case back to a lower court for further proceedings.
Carter, who worked in Iraq as a water purification operator,
filed the lawsuit at issue in the case in 2011 under the federal
False Claims Act, which allows individuals to sue on behalf of
the government and claim a portion of the proceeds if the case
is successful.
Carter said KBR, a leading contractor in Iraq following the
2003 U.S.-led invasion, billed the U.S. government for water
purification services at two sites in early 2005 but did not
actually start providing the service until May of that year.
The Supreme Court ruled that a law called the Wartime
Suspension of Limitations Act, which extends court deadlines
during a time of war, applies only to criminal fraud cases, not
civil claims like this one.
"We are optimistic we can still pursue the case," said
Carter's attorney, David Stone.
John Elwood, an attorney for KBR, said there are no live
issues left and the company will ask that the case be dismissed.
KBR appealed to the high court after the 4th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Carter in March 2013.
The case is KBR v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-1497.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)