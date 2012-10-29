版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 22:00 BJT

US Supreme Court accepts PPL appeal in British tax case

WASHINGTON Oct 29 The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider whether a U.S. company is entitled to a tax credit when it pays a so-called "windfall tax" imposed by the United Kingdom.

At issue is a ruling against the U.S. energy company PPL Corp, which had taken a stake in Britain's South Western Electricity Plc, among the companies included in a UK privatization of 32 companies in the 1980s and 1990s.

A decision is expected by the end of June.

