U.S. top court rules no worker pay for security screening

WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that companies do not have to pay workers for time spent undergoing security checks at the end of their shifts in a case involving an Amazon.com Inc warehousing contractor.

On a 9-0 vote, the court said employees of Integrity Staffing Solutions facilities in Nevada, where merchandise is processed and shipped, cannot claim compensation for the up to half an hour a day they spend going through security screening aimed at protecting against theft. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)