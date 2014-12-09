UPDATE 3-U.S. top court rejects worker pay for security-screening time

(Adds reaction from plaintiffs' lawyer and Amazon, paragraphs
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday handed a victory to employers over worker compensation,
ruling that companies do not have to pay employees for the time
they spend undergoing security checks at the end of their shifts
in a case involving an Amazon.com Inc warehousing
contractor.
The court decided by a 9-0 vote that employees of Integrity
Staffing Solutions facilities in Nevada, where Amazon
merchandise is processed and shipped, cannot claim compensation
for time spent undergoing screening - up to half an hour a day,
according to the workers - aimed at protecting against theft.
The ruling is likely to benefit other companies facing
similar lawsuits including Amazon, CVS Health Corp and
Apple Inc, according to Integrity's lawyers. The cases
against Amazon, Integrity and other staffing companies affect up
to 400,000 workers, with plaintiffs claiming hundreds of
millions of dollars in damages, according to court filings.
Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Cheeseman said the allegations in
the Integrity case of a lengthy security screening process were
"simply not true." She added that Amazon's screening process is
designed to take 90 seconds per employee at its facilities.
Mark Thierman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the
ruling leaves thousands of workers "short-changed a half hour
per day." Many workers will still be able to pursue similar
claims under state law, Thierman added.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote on behalf of the court that
the screening process is not a "principal activity" of the
workers' jobs under a law called the Fair Labor Standards Act
and therefore is not subject to compensation.
For workers to be paid, the activity in question must be "an
intrinsic element" of the job and "one with which the employee
cannot dispense if he is to perform his principal activities,"
Thomas wrote.
The high court reversed an April 2013 ruling by the 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, which had found that the screenings
were an integral part of the warehousing job done for the
benefit of the employer and should be compensated.
Employees had sued Integrity Staffing Solutions for back
wages and overtime pay, saying they should have been compensated
for time spent in security screenings.
Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, is not directly
involved in the case. A business group called the Retail
Litigation Center, in a brief supporting the warehousing
company, said the industry in general loses $16 billion annually
in thefts.
The case is Integrity Staffing Solutions, Inc v. Jesse Busk
and Laurie Castro, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-433.
