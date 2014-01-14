U.S. appeals court strikes down internet rules

BRIEF-Nielsen Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend 10%
WASHINGTON Jan 14 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday struck down the latest effort by the Federal Communications Commission to require internet providers to treat all traffic the same, a policy known as net neutrality.
The FCC did not have the legal authority to enact the 2011 regulations, which were challenged in a lawsuit brought by Verizon Communications Inc, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in its ruling.
HOUSTON/CARACAS, April 25 As political turmoil in Venezuela persists, oil firms including Norwegian major Statoil ASA and Spain's Repsol SA have further reduced their already-dwindling ranks of expatriate employees in the country, sources familiar with the situation said.
* stockholders approved 2016 compensation of company's executives named in its proxy statement