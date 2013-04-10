Obama nominee to key U.S. appeals court sails through hearing

| WASHINGTON, April 10
WASHINGTON, April 10 President Barack Obama's
nominee to an influential Washington, D.C., federal appeals
court faced no outright opposition from Republican senators
during a Senate hearing on Wednesday in a break from ongoing
partisan battles over judicial appointments.
Obama, a Democrat, nominated Sri Srinivasan, 46, a political
appointee in the Justice Department, to the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which tackles many
major regulatory issues and other high-profile cases.
Srinivasan's bipartisan and pro-business credentials - he
clerked for Republican-appointed judges, worked in the George W.
Bush administration's Justice Department, and represented
corporations in private practice - look set to smooth his
passage to confirmation.
His reception among Republicans was in stark contrast to
Obama's only other nominee to the court so far, New York lawyer
Caitlin Halligan, who withdrew from consideration last month.
Republicans twice blocked a confirmation vote after raising
concerns about her "activism" as a lawyer for the state of New
York.
During Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing,
Republican senators questioned Srinivasan about cases he had
worked on, both in government and in private practice, but
voiced no major doubts about the nomination.
"I intend to support you," said Utah Republican Orrin Hatch,
long a member of the committee. A committee vote could come as
early as next month before the nomination goes to the full
Senate for confirmation.
Texas Republican Ted Cruz described himself as a
long-standing friend of Srinivasan's dating back to their time
together as law clerks in the U.S. appeals court based in
Richmond, Virginia.
Cruz said Srinivasan had done a "very fine job" in answering
the committee's questions.
WASHINGTON INSIDER
Srinivasan, much more of a Washington insider than Halligan,
has the backing of influential Washington lawyers on both sides
of the political divide. Born in India and reared in Kansas,
Srinivasan would be the first South Asian to serve on a federal
court of appeals.
He clerked for two jurists appointed by President Ronald
Reagan: J. Harvie Wilkinson of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals based in Richmond, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra
Day O'Connor. He then spent more than a decade moving between
corporate law firm O'Melveny & Myers and the Justice Department.
From 2002 to 2007, during the Bush administration, he was a
career lawyer in the Solicitor General's Office.
Obama is hoping to shape the makeup of the appeals court,
having failed so far to add a single judge to the 11-strong
bench despite there being four vacancies.
Of the current seven active judges on the court, four are
Republican appointees.
Asked about how he would approach a role on the bench,
Srinivasan said he would not have an "over-arching" judicial
philosophy.
Instead he would approach each issue "on a case-by-case
basis," he said.
Srinivasan ducked questions regarding gay marriage and
corporate liability for human rights abuses - two matters he has
worked on - by noting they were both issues pending before the
Supreme Court.
In his current job as deputy to Solicitor General Donald
Verrilli, he appeared before the Supreme Court last month when
the justices weighed the constitutionality of the Defense of
Marriage Act, which limits the definition of marriage under
federal law to opposite-sex couples.
It was in his prior role in private practice that Srinivasan
represented both Exxon Mobil Corp and Rio Tinto Ltd
in defending the companies against human rights claims.
Both those cases are pending before the high court while the
justices decide a related case involving claims against Royal
Dutch Shell.
Once that case is decided, "I would faithfully apply that
precedent" if confirmed, Srinivasan said.