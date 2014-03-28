UPDATE 1-U.S. meat groups thwarted in bid to block country-of-origin labels

(Adds reaction from AMI, rancher group, consumer group)
WASHINGTON, March 28 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday rejected a challenge by meat producers to a federal
regulation that specifies labeling requirements for certain meat
products, a move applauded by rancher and consumer groups.
The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit said a 2013 regulation covering the
so-called country-of-origin labeling (COOL) for muscle cuts of
meat, can be enforced.
The American Meat Institute and related trade associations
from the beef and pork sectors had attempted to prevent the rule
from taking effect, arguing that COOL raises the cost of meat
production.
The rule requires retailers such as grocery stores,
supermarkets and warehouse clubs to list not just the country of
origin but also information on when and where animals were born,
raised and slaughtered. It strengthened the previous 2009
regulation.
"We disagree strongly with the court's decision and believe
that the rule will continue to harm livestock producers and the
industry with little benefit to consumers," said AMI interim
president James Hodges, who said the group was evaluating its
options.
Ranchers, who see the labeling law as a way to promote their
made-in-the-USA products, were jubilant.
"Our cattle-producing members have worked hard to ensure
that COOL is implemented in a way that allows them to highlight
beef from their cattle that are born, raised, and slaughtered in
the U.S.," said Bob Fortune, president of the South Dakota
Stockgrowers Association. "We are pleased the court has
determined that we have the right to continue doing so."
The labeling will help consumers "make informed choices
about the origin and safety of their meat," said Wenonah Hauter,
director of the group Food & Water Watch.
Officials representing large meat producers Tyson Foods
and Cargill Meat Solutions, which operate two
of the largest U.S. beef-packing operations, deferred comment to
the AMI.
The case is American Meat Institute v. U.S. Department of
Agriculture, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit, 13-5281.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Ros Krasny in Washington and
Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Howard Goller, Lisa Von
Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)