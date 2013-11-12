Killer whale proximity to trainer key to shows, SeaWorld tells court

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 12 Putting killer whales and
their trainers together in close proximity is an important part
of SeaWorld's shows, the marine park operator said on Tuesday in
asking a federal court to overturn an order to put more space
between orcas and humans.
The case resulted from the February 2010 death of Dawn
Brancheau, a 40-year-old marine life trainer at SeaWorld
Entertainment Inc's Orlando park, and a U.S. Labor
Department safety order that came after that tragedy.
Brancheau drowned when a 12,000-pound (5,440-kg) bull killer
whale, or orca, named Tilikum pulled her into a pool.
Close interaction between whales and humans is "the premise
of SeaWorld's entertainment," the company's attorney, Eugene
Scalia, told a three-judge panel of the U.S Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit.
The Labor Department order is like the "government came in
and told the NFL (National Football League) that close contact
on the football field would have to end" for safety reasons,
said Scalia, son of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
Six months after Brancheau's death, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration (OSHA) said SeaWorld had exposed its
trainers to a hazardous environment, violating the Occupational
Safety and Health Act's "general duty" clause.
OSHA, part of the Labor Department, ordered SeaWorld to make
changes, including physically separating trainers and orcas
during performances.
OSHA also fined SeaWorld $75,000 for three safety
violations. An administrative law judge of the Occupational
Safety and Health Review Commission reduced the fine last year
to $12,000 after downgrading one of the violations.
GENERAL DUTY CLAUSE
The "general duty" clause says employers must keep
workplaces free from recognized hazards. The clause "cannot be
used to force a company to change the very product that it
offers the public, and the business it is in," SeaWorld wrote in
an appellate brief.
The Labor Department defended its invoking of the clause,
saying the safety hazards at SeaWorld could be prevented without
threatening the company's survival.
"The distinction is that the acts that SeaWorld claims are
inherent to their business model are, in fact, not inherent to
their business model," said Department of Labor attorney Amy
Tryon during the hearing at Georgetown University's Law Center.
"We know that SeaWorld is able to make a reduction in risk
to its employees because SeaWorld has done that."
DEEP WATER LIMIT
Scalia said that SeaWorld had modified its shows following
Brancheau's death, and trainers were no longer allowed to enter
deep water with killer whales.
"What is the nature of the product?" asked Judge Brett
Kavanaugh during Tryon's remarks. "That's the concern I have
about this case."
Scalia said the ruling against SeaWorld should be dismissed
because a previous judge relied on testimony from an unqualified
expert witness with limited knowledge of whale behavior in
captivity.
The appellate judges have yet to rule.
Two animal-rights groups - People for the Ethical Treatment
of Animals and the Animal Legal Defense Fund - have filed
with an amicus brief to support the Labor Department. The groups
wrote in the brief that prolonged captivity has forced the orcas
to behave aggressively.
Shares in SeaWorld were up 2.4 percent at $31.96 in
mid-afternoon trading.
The case is SeaWorld of Florida v. Thomas E. Perez, No.
12-1375, U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit.