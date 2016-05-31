UPDATE 1-U.S. top court rejects Sprint appeal in $300 million N.Y. tax case

(Adds background on dispute, paragraphs 3-6)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday declined to hear Sprint Corp's bid to avoid a
lawsuit filed by New York state that seeks $300 million and
claims the company deliberately did not bill customers for taxes
on its wireless services over seven years.
By refusing to hear the appeal, the justices left in place
an October 2015 ruling by the New York Court of Appeals in favor
of the state. Sprint, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, argued
that a New York state law imposing sales taxes on interstate
mobile phone services is trumped by federal telecommunications
law.
The office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman,
in a 2012 lawsuit based on whistleblower information, said
Sprint ignored that law and failed to collect more than $100
million in taxes from New York customers owed to the state and
to local governments since 2005.
The state is seeking three times that amount in damages and
penalties.
Schneiderman said Sprint's decision not to collect and pay
taxes was part of a nationwide effort by the Kansas-based
company to lure customers from rivals such as AT&T Inc and
Verizon Wireless, and saved Sprint customers in New York
$4.6 million per month.
Sprint has said the 2002 state law in question is preempted
by a federal law called the Mobile Telecommunications Sourcing
Act, enacted in 2000, that regulates state taxation of mobile
telecommunications services.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)