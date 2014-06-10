Wells Fargo loses bid to avoid lawsuit over FHA mortgage loans

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
WASHINGTON, June 10 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Wells Fargo & Co's attempt to avoid litigation over government allegations of misconduct related to home mortgage loans issued by the Federal Housing Administration.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the bank's participation in a $25 billion settlement with the government over foreclosure abuses did not address the claims in the separate civil case brought by the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan concerning the origination and underwriting of loans.
Wells Fargo had asked a federal district court in Washington, D.C., to enforce the 2012 settlement, which had been negotiated by the Justice Department. The bank said the claims made in the more recent New York lawsuit should be barred in light of the settlement. The appeals court on Tuesday upheld a district judge's decision to deny the bank's motion.
The appeals court, in Tuesday's unsigned opinion, said the settlement language clearly allowed the separate claims to be made.
The case is United States v. Wells Fargo, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 13-5112. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Howard Goller and Grant McCool)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.