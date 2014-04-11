Ten dead in crash between truck and students bus in California -police

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
April 11 A 10th person has died after a tractor-trailer slammed into a tour bus with college hopefuls heading to a campus tour in northern California on Thursday, California police said on Friday.
The crash took place near the community of Orland, 95 miles (150 km) north of Sacramento.
A California Highway Patrol spokeswoman confirmed the 10th death but provided no additional information.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing