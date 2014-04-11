版本:
Ten dead in crash between truck and students bus in California -police

April 11 A 10th person has died after a tractor-trailer slammed into a tour bus with college hopefuls heading to a campus tour in northern California on Thursday, California police said on Friday.

The crash took place near the community of Orland, 95 miles (150 km) north of Sacramento.

A California Highway Patrol spokeswoman confirmed the 10th death but provided no additional information.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
