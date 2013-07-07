版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 7日 星期日 12:18 BJT

Both dead in Asiana crash were Chinese - Yonhap

SEOUL, July 7 The two people killed on an Asiana Airlines plane that crash landed at San Francisco airport on Saturday were Chinese citizens, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Transport Ministry.

