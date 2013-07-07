Both dead in Asiana crash were Chinese - Yonhap

EMERGING MARKETS-Venezuela bonds tank; Mexico peso takes a breather

(Recasts with Venezuela bonds, update prices) March 31 Venezuelan government bonds prices sank on Friday as tensions rose following the annulment of the country's legislature by the country's high court this week while the Mexican peso pulled back after a recent rally. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon bid down $3.42, driving its yield up by 1.5 percentage points to its highest since last August, at near