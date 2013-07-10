版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 06:26 BJT

Asiana passengers initially told not to evacuate after crash

July 10 An Asiana pilot initially told flight attendants not to evacuate a Boeing 777 that had crashed onto a San Francisco airport runway, National Transportation Safety Board chairwoman Deborah Hersman said Wednesday.

Passengers were told to stay in their seats, Hersman said. The evacuation began 90 seconds after the plane came to a halt, when a flight attendant saw fire outside the window. The first emergency crews arrived 30 seconds later.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐