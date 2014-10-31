UPDATE 7-Four dead, five injured after plane crashes at Kansas airport

(Adds confirmation of left engine damage in paragraph 5)
By Alice Mannette
WICHITA, Kan. Oct 30 Four people were killed,
including the pilot, and five injured when a small airplane
crashed into a building at Mid-Continent Airport in Wichita on
Thursday, setting off an explosion and huge fireball, officials
said.
Authorities said they had accounted for four people who had
been listed as missing after the airplane, which officials said
carried only the pilot, struck a building where pilots train on
the airport grounds.
"I heard a big, loud noise, but it was muffled. I saw smoke
and flames. I rushed over," said Lana Johnson, 65, who was in a
post office near the airport when the plane crashed.
The pilot of the twin-engine turbo-prop Beechcraft King Air
200 reported losing engine power just after taking off from the
airport and crashed as it tried to return, the Federal Aviation
Administration said.
"The pilot did report that he did have left engine damage,"
National Transportation Safety Board investigator Leah Yeager
told an evening news conference.
Four people were dead and five people injured, Wichita Fire
Marshal Brad Crisp said at a news conference. Authorities have
not released the identities of the victims.
One of the injured was listed in serious condition and the
four others were treated and released from Via Christi St.
Francis Hospital, spokeswoman Maria Loving said.
Three of the dead were in a flight simulator and one was on
the roof, airport officials said. Their bodies had not yet been
recovered because of concerns about the building's safety.
Fire Chief Ron Blackwell said the plane appeared to strike
the top of the building, sparking an intense fire. Parts of the
airplane were found on the roof and on the ground, he said.
Firefighters toiled for several minutes to bring the blaze
under control, Blackwell said.
Heavy, dark smoke rose from the building, which sits between
two sets of airport runways and includes a Cessna learning
center with flight simulators. It suffered serious damage,
including collapsed walls and ceilings, airport authorities
said.
Authorities said more than 100 people were believed to have
been in the building, which was operated by FlightSafety
International, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc company.
Crews had searched three of four flight simulators in the
building, but could not get into the fourth due to concerns
about potential structural collapse, Crisp said.
Ron Ryan, a former airline owner, said he knew the pilot for
two decades and employed him in the past as a contract pilot.
Ryan said he also owned a King Air similar to the one in
Thursday's crash.
"On his day off, he flew co-pilot on my Learjet and captain
on my King Air," Ryan said in an interview, adding the pilot was
a former air traffic controller.
Mid-Continent's commercial flights were largely on schedule,
the airport said.
The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the
investigation, the FAA said.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Mo., and
Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Writing by David Bailey; Editing
by Bill Trott, Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)