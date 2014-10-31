Investigation continues into deadly Kansas airport plane crash

| WICHITA, Kan.
WICHITA, Kan. Oct 31 The bodies of four people
killed when a small twin-engine turboprop airplane crashed into
a building at Wichita's airport remained in the smoldering ruins
on Friday as federal officials investigated the crash, officials
said.
A demolition contractor has been called in to make sure the
Flight Safety International building is stable enough for crews
to remove the dead, Wichita city spokesman Dale Goter said.
Pilots from around the world go to Wichita for initial and
continuing training for Cessna aircraft in the flight simulators
in the building that was struck Thursday morning by a Beechcraft
King Air airplane that had lost power in one engine after taking
off.
"They'll come out as soon as we can get them out safely,"
Goter said.
The airplane ripped into the roof of the building and set
off an explosion and fire killing three people who were in a
flight simulator in the building and the pilot, who was alone on
the airplane. Safety concerns forced firefighters from the
building on Thursday, where some walls and ceilings collapsed.
"There is still some smoldering on the roof," Goter said
Friday, adding that parts of the building must be removed before
crews can enter.
Five people were injured in the crash. Four were treated and
released from a hospital and the fifth person, identified by
family as Scott Mans, 39, was in serious condition on Friday at
Via Christi Regional Burn Center at St. Francis.
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived
on Thursday to investigate the crash. The NTSB held a briefing
on Thursday night and planned a second on Friday afternoon.
The pilot reported losing power in the left engine shortly
after taking off from the airport and the plane crashed as he
tried to return, the FAA and NTSB has said.
Authorities said more than 100 people were believed to have
been in the building, which was operated by FlightSafety
International, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc company.
(Reporting by Alice Mannette in Wichita and Kevin Murphy in
Kansas City; Writing by David Bailey)