Private equity firm executive, daughter killed in Milwaukee plane crash

MILWAUKEE, July 30 A Boston private equity firm
executive and his daughter were killed in a fiery plane crash in
Milwaukee as they were traveling to visit colleges, company
officials said on Thursday.
Summit Partners Chief Operating Officer Joe Trustey and his
daughter Anna were killed when their single-engine plane crashed
at Timmerman Airport at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Boston-based firm
said in a statement.
Trustey joined the firm in 1992 after serving as a captain
in the U.S. Army. He focused on the growth products and services
sector and served on the board of several companies, including
Vivint Solar, a Nasdaq-traded company.
"He touched everybody he met with his intellect, his
sterling character and his engaging sense of humor. We cannot
express how much we will miss his presence in our lives," the
firm said.
Trustey and his daughter were touring colleges in the
Midwest, Summit Partners said. The pair were traveling in a
Socata TBM single-engine turboprop light aircraft, according to
the National Transportation Safety Board.
NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said the agency is
investigating the crash. It is unclear where the flight
originated from and its final destination, he said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Mary
Wisniewski)