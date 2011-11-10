Foreign travelers getting small settlement on card fee lawsuit

Nov 10 For about 10 million people who traveled
abroad from 1996 to 2006 and used their credit, debit or ATM
cards, a check's in the mail -- or will be by year's end --
following the settlement of a lawsuit over how the credit card
companies charged fees when purchases were made outside the
U.S.
Nearly $276 million will be paid to consumers to compensate
them for the alleged hiding of fees and backroom dealings that
set those fees. Lawyers in the case are due to get more than
$51 million.
So, what does that work out to for consumers? Not much.
The settlement of the lawsuit, reached in 2006, was to pay
recipients at least $25 a piece. However, lead attorney Merrill
Davidoff says that due to "oversubscription" that has dropped
to $18. Some participants could receive more depending on how
much spending they did that was subject to the exchange rate
fees, and the payment option they choose. The first of the
checks were to be mailed this week, but due to the volume
involved it is expected to take about two months to get them
all distributed.
A consumer advocate active on banking issues says lawsuits
like this are part of what is needed to keep the financial
industry honest.
"It's rare that class actions against the banks are settled
in favor of consumers as this one was, even if most consumers
will get only a few dollars," says Ed Mierzwinski, consumer
program director for U.S. PIRG. "To police the financial
marketplace, we need federal regulators, state attorneys
general and consumer enforcement cases."
The period of time covered in the litigation is February 1,
1996 through November 8, 2006 and the deadline to participate
in the litigation was in May 2008. Part of the delay in the
payout was that it took some time to resolve 11 appeals, the
last of which was decided in December.
Defendants in the case were Visa (V.N), MasterCard (MA.N),
Bank of America (BAC.N), Bank One/First USA, Chase (CCF.A),
Citibank [C.UL], Diners Club, HSBC/Household, MBNA and
Washington Mutual/Providian. All the defendants denied any
wrongdoing and said they properly disclosed the fees.
American Express (AXP.N) was not party to this lawsuit, but
rather is the subject of a related pending case in which that
company is accused of colluding with Visa and MasterCard to set
the fees for converting purchases made in currencies other than
the U.S. dollar. American Express has denied wrongdoing.
While many cards still carry foreign transaction fees,
typically around 3 percent, there are several offerings now
that can help consumers to avoid paying these charges.
Just this week, Discover announced it dropped its 2 percent
currency exchange fee.
"Discover is always seeking and evaluating news ways to
offer more clear value to our cardmembers," Discover
spokeswoman Kathryn Henry says. "We removed our 2 percent
foreign currency fee as an added convenience to our card
members, so that it is one less thing for them to worry about
when traveling internationally."
Credit card expert Bill Hardekopf, who runs the site
LowCards.com, notes that Capital One has never charged a
foreign transaction fee. While most other issuers do assess
that fee, some also have specific cards that don't -- typically
those aimed at a high-end audience and already carrying annual
fees.
Hardekopf says among those cards are Chase's British
Airways Visa Signature Card ($95 annual fee), Hyatt Card ($75
annual fee), Priority Club Select Visa Card ($49 a year),
Sapphire Preferred ($95 annual fee); Citi's ThankYou Premier
($125 a year) and ThankYou Prestige ($500 a year); and the
American Express Platinum card ($450 annually).
He points out that some credit card issuers will charge the
fee if a purchase is processed by a foreign bank, even if the
buyer is in the U.S. If you are traveling or buying from
someone outside the U.S., Hardekopf says you ought to check
your card's terms to know what fees you could face. Consider
that $5,000 in charges could lead to $150 in fees.
"Before you leave the country or order anything from a
merchant that is not based in the United States, it is a good
idea to call your issuer and ask about the foreign transaction
fee," he says.
-- More information about the settlement, including key
court documents, is available at www.ccfsettlement.com.
