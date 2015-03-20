版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 21日 星期六 06:58 BJT

HSBC sued by U.S. credit union group over mortgage-backed securities

WASHINGTON, March 20 The National Credit Union Administration Board filed suit against HSBC Bank USA, alleging it did not fulfill trustee duties for 37 residential mortgage-backed securities trusts, the group said on Friday.

The credit union group filed the suit in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, in its role as liquidating agent for five failed corporate credit unions and on behalf of some NCUA guaranteed notes trusts. It is seeking damages to be determined at trial.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐