Ex-U.S. Army colonel tied to Tilton equity firm pleads guilty

| April 20
April 20 A retired U.S. Army colonel pleaded
guilty on Monday to negotiating a job with financier Lynn
Tilton's private equity firm while taking steps to enable a
helicopter company it controlled to get paid faster by the
Defense Department.
Norbert Vergez, 49, pleaded guilty in federal court in
Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to making false statements and engaging in
a felony conflict of interest, according to court records.
As part of the plea, Vergez also admitted to failing to
disclose recei10v00000ing $30,000 for relocation expenses from
Tilton's private equity firm, court papers show.
Court papers do not identify by name Patriarch Partners,
Tilton's $8 billion New York private equity fund, or Mesa,
Arizona-based MD Helicopters, a company it controls.
But Vergez, an ex-program manager for the Army's
Non-Standard Rotary Wing Aircraft office in Huntsville, Alabama,
joined Patriarch as a senior vice president after retiring.
Lee Stein, a lawyer for Vergez, did not respond to a request
for comment, but previously said his client had taken
responsibility for his conduct and was looking forward to
putting the case behind him.
Patriarch has previously said that it and MD Helicopters
"cooperated fully" with the investigation. Representatives did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A plea agreement made public April 7 said that while
negotiating his future job, Vergez took steps in 2012 that
allowed faster payment to the helicopter company, which engaged
in foreign military sales through a U.S.
contract.
Vergez also made a false statement to the Defense
Department's inspector general during a 2012 audit involving
Lithuania-based subcontractor Avia Baltika Aviation Ltd, which
was overhauling Russian Mi-17 helicopters, the agreement said.
The inspector general had been probing NSRWA's relationship
with Avia Baltika and the circumstances surrounding instructions
that allowed it to be paid $3.7 million by prime contractor
Northrop Grumman Corp, court records state.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged
Tilton and Patriarch in a separate case with defrauding
investors by hiding the poor performance of assets underlying
three collateralized loan obligation funds.
Tilton has denied wrongdoing and sued the SEC to block that
case from going forward.
Vergez faces up to five years in prison on each of three
counts of making false statements and felony conflict of
interest.
The case is U.S. v. Vergez, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Alabama, No. 15-cr-00086.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)