UPDATE 3-Ex-JPMorgan banker charged with taking $20 million from clients

(Adds suspect to be released on bond, not guilty plea expected)
By David Ingram and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, April 16 A former investment adviser
at JPMorgan Chase & Co was arrested Thursday and charged
with taking at least $20 million out of client accounts and
using it to unsuccessfully trade options and pay personal
expenses.
Michael Oppenheim, 48, was arrested at his New Jersey home,
authorities said. He worked at a Chase bank branch and was with
the company nearly continuously from 2002 until last month,
according to a criminal complaint for fraud and embezzlement
filed in Manhattan federal court.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn agreed to Oppenheim's
release on a $1 million bond, after he made a brief appearance
before her Thursday afternoon.
Robert Gamburg, a Philadelphia-based lawyer representing
Oppenheim, told reporters his client would plead not guilty at a
later stage in the case.
Oppenheim took client money for about three years and lost
or spent nearly all of it, according to a separate lawsuit filed
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said it alerted
authorities to the matter and was working with affected clients.
"We are angry that this person violated the trust our clients
place in us," it said in a statement.
As a vice president and private client adviser, Oppenheim
worked with 500 mostly wealthy clients, the SEC said.
According to authorities, Oppenheim beginning in 2011
persuaded clients to let him withdraw money from their accounts,
sometimes millions of dollars, for investments in low-risk
municipal bonds.
Authorities said he used the money to obtain cashier's
checks that he deposited in brokerage accounts he controlled,
and he traded stock and options in companies such as Tesla
Motors Inc.
"After each theft and deposit, and in short order, Oppenheim
lost the bulk of the stolen funds in highly unprofitable options
trading," the SEC said.
Oppenheim's losses last year came to $13.5 million, the SEC
said. He also used client money to pay bills and a home loan,
authorities said.
To cover up his embezzlement, Oppenheim gave clients
fraudulent statements and moved money from one client account to
another, authorities said.
Minimal cash remains, the SEC said. Its lawsuit seeks any
ill-gotten gains from Oppenheim and his wife, Alexandra
Oppenheim. Some client funds were deposited in an account in her
name, the SEC said. The FBI did not charge her.
(Additional reporting by Nate Raymond and Tom Brown; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama, Bernadette Baum and Bernard Orr)