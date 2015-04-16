Ex-banker charged with taking $20 million worked at JPMorgan

NEW YORK, April 16 An ex-banker charged with misappropriating at least $20 million in client money for his personal use worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Michael Oppenheim, a former investment adviser, was charged in a criminal complaint dated Wednesday with four counts, including securities fraud and embezzlement.

JPMorgan confirmed this later in a statement, saying that it had alerted authorities to the matter, that Oppenheim was no longer an employee, and that the bank was working with affected customers.

