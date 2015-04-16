版本:
Ex-banker charged with taking $20 million worked at JPMorgan

NEW YORK, April 16 An ex-banker charged with misappropriating at least $20 million in client money for his personal use worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Michael Oppenheim, a former investment adviser, was charged in a criminal complaint dated Wednesday with four counts, including securities fraud and embezzlement.

JPMorgan confirmed this later in a statement, saying that it had alerted authorities to the matter, that Oppenheim was no longer an employee, and that the bank was working with affected customers.

(Reporting by David Ingram and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

