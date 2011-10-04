CORRECTED-Boeing federal drug probe took 4 years to complete

(Corrects reference to Suboxone in 8th paragraph)

* U.S. attorney's office says it took time to infiltrate

* Federal investigation followed year-long Boeing probe

By Dave Warner

PHILADELPHIA, Sept 30 The federal drug raid on a Boeing (BA.N) plant that makes key U.S. military aircraft was the culmination of four years of stealth operations as agents infiltrated the factory and found workers to cooperate in undercover deals, authorities said on Friday.

More than three dozen people, all but one of them current or former Boeing employees, were charged on Thursday with selling or trying to buy painkillers and anti-anxiety drugs at the company's suburban Philadelphia plant. [ID:nS1E78S1AQ]

The federal investigation took four years and followed a year-long internal probe by Boeing itself, said Patricia Hartman, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office.

"It took time to infiltrate," Hartman said. "We wanted to make sure that we cleaned up the place as much as possible."

FBI agents used Boeing employees to cooperate in the probe, and those charged were accused of selling drugs to FBI cooperators or buying placebo drugs from them, officials said.

Hartman declined to provide any further details of the undercover operations at the 6,000-employee plant.

The bust turned up the powerful painkiller Oxycontin as well as fentanyl, which is sold in lozenge form as Actiq.

They also were allegedly trading in buprenorphine, which is sold as Suboxone and prescribed to treat addiction to certain narcotics, and the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, sold as Xanax, officials said.

Federal authorities said the area is not unusually prone to the trafficking of prescription drugs.

"It's a problem that is everywhere," said Rusty Payne, spokesman for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Washington. "This is something that touches every demographic and geographic area of the country." (Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Greg McCune and Eric Walsh)