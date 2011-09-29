UPDATE 2-Boeing workers nabbed in Pennsylvania drug bust

* Concern over drug users' roles making military aircraft
* Plant makes V-22 Osprey aircraft, H-47 Chinook choppers
* Federal probe was launched after Boeing tip-off
(Adds details)
By Dave Warner
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 29 Federal authorities on
Thursday charged 37 current or former Boeing employees with
selling or trying to buy painkillers and anti-anxiety drugs at
a suburban Philadelphia plant that makes military aircraft.
Following a four-year investigation, U.S. Attorney Zane
David Memeger said 23 people were charged with selling the
prescription painkiller Oxycontin and other illegal drugs and
14 were charged with attempted possession of various drugs.
All but one of those charged is a current or former Boeing
Co (BA.N) employee. Another person was expected to be
arrested.
"This investigation and prosecution focused not only on the
sellers, but also on the users because of the critical role
that these employees play in manufacturing military aircraft,"
Memeger told a news conference.
Boeing employs more than 6,000 people at the Ridley Park
plant, where the V-22 Osprey vertical take-off aircraft and
H-47 Chinook helicopters are produced. The Osprey and Chinook
are standard U.S. military aircraft used in Iraq and
Afghanistan.
There was no evidence that the integrity of the work on any
aircraft had been compromised, Memeger said.
Boeing spokesman Damien Mills said the company cooperated
with the investigation and made sure the employees under
suspicion were in no position to compromise the safety or
quality of the aircraft.
All but one of those charged is a current or former Boeing
employee. Another person was expected to be arrested as well.
The employees charged in the case were suspended, Boeing
said.
FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents launched the
raid early Thursday morning at the plant.
The bust turned up the power painkiller Oxycontin as well
as fentanyl, which is sold in lozenge form as Actiq. It also
found the painkiller buprenorphine, which is sold as Suboxone,
and the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, sold as Xanax, officials
said.
Boeing spokesman Damien Mills said that in May 2006 some
employees contacted the company's internal ethics group with
suspicions there was illegal drug activity at the plant.
He said Boeing began an internal investigation and in
August 2007 turned its findings over to federal investigators.
Boeing issued a statement saying it "commends the U.S.
Attorney's Office and other federal law enforcement agencies
for their rigorous and thorough investigation, throughout which
we took appropriate steps to ensure safety of our employees and
the absolute integrity and quality of the products we produce
for our customers."
If convicted, those charged with distribution face possible
sentences of 10 to 260 years in prison and millions of dollars
in fines, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
(Additional reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago; editing by
Barbara Goldberg, Greg McCune and Bill Trott)