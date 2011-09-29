Drug bust at Boeing aircraft plant in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Sept 29 Thirty-seven people were
arrested on Thursday in a drug bust at a Boeing (BA.N) plant in
Pennsylvania that makes military aircraft, with the charges
including selling a potent prescription painkiller, officials
said.
Authorities said all but one of those charged is a current
or former Boeing employee.
U.S. Attorney Zane David Memeger said 23 people were
charged with selling the prescription painkiller Oxycontin and
other illegal drugs and 14 were charged with attempted
possession of various drugs for trying to buy them.
"This investigation and prosecution focused not only on the
sellers, but also on the users because of the critical role
that these employees play in manufacturing military aircraft,"
Memeger said.
Another person was expected to be arrested, officials
said.
The drug bust at the plant in Ridley Park, a suburb of
Philadelphia, took place early on Thursday morning.
There was no evidence that the integrity of the work on any
aircraft had been compromised, Memeger said.
A Boeing spokesman had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Dave Warner; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Jerry Norton)