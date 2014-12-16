Ex-bond trader in N.J. gets 2-1/2 years in prison for faking prices

Dec 16 A former bond trader was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison Tuesday after admitting to manipulating prices of mortgage debt, causing a $9 million loss at a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Douglas Green, 50, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton, New Jersey, to pay $9.2 million in restitution after pleading guilty in 2011 to one count of securities fraud, U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the Boca Raton, Florida, resident in 2004 began trying to hide significant trading losses by entering fraudulent transactions for an account he managed at broker-dealer Crocker Securities LLC.

The fraudulent transactions inflated prices of collateralized mortgage obligations to correspond with losses in the Crocker account, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Green entered fake CMO sales into the trading system of BNY Mellon's Pershing LLC clearing unit, which handled Crocker trades and related record-keeping, and then canceled them shortly before the settlement dates.

Green also used a network of bond traders to buy CMOs and sell them back to him at slightly higher prices, prosecutors said.

The collapse of the scheme forced Jersey City, New Jersey-based Pershing to liquidate the CMOs in the Crocker account at a loss, prosecutors said.

Green's lawyer had no immediate comment, and a spokesman for BNY Mellon did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The case is U.S. v. Green, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 11-cr-00207. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)