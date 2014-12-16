Ex-bond trader in N.J. gets 2-1/2 years in prison for faking prices

Dec 16 A former bond trader was sentenced to
2-1/2 years in prison Tuesday after admitting to manipulating
prices of mortgage debt, causing a $9 million loss at a unit of
Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
Douglas Green, 50, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge
Freda Wolfson in Trenton, New Jersey, to pay $9.2 million in
restitution after pleading guilty in 2011 to one count of
securities fraud, U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman said in a
statement.
Prosecutors said the Boca Raton, Florida, resident in 2004
began trying to hide significant trading losses by entering
fraudulent transactions for an account he managed at
broker-dealer Crocker Securities LLC.
The fraudulent transactions inflated prices of
collateralized mortgage obligations to correspond with losses in
the Crocker account, authorities said.
Prosecutors said Green entered fake CMO sales into the
trading system of BNY Mellon's Pershing LLC clearing unit, which
handled Crocker trades and related record-keeping, and then
canceled them shortly before the settlement dates.
Green also used a network of bond traders to buy CMOs and
sell them back to him at slightly higher prices, prosecutors
said.
The collapse of the scheme forced Jersey City, New
Jersey-based Pershing to liquidate the CMOs in the Crocker
account at a loss, prosecutors said.
Green's lawyer had no immediate comment, and a spokesman for
BNY Mellon did not immediately responded to a request for
comment.
The case is U.S. v. Green, U.S. District Court, District of
New Jersey, No. 11-cr-00207.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)