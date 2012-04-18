UPDATE 1-Ex-FBI cyber chief joins CrowdStrike security firm

* Company founded by two former McAfee executives
* More targets, more networks to defend
* Companies could take more proactive approach
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 17 Vowing to
step up his battle against attacks on U.S. computer networks,
the FBI's former top cybersecurity official, Shawn Henry, said
on Wednesday he is taking a top job with CrowdStrike, a new firm
founded by two former executives with security software maker
McAfee.
Henry, who retired from the FBI last month, said he looked
forward to continuing his fight against cyber attacks from
outside government, where such work often ran into bureacratic,
jurisdictional and legal constaints.
"I have always said the private sector needs to be a bigger
part of the solution, and with CrowdStrike I'll have more
flexibility and opportunity to make a difference from this side
of the fence," Henry wrote in a blog on the company's website.
"We'll operate within the parameter of the law, but within
that parameter, there's a lot more that organizations can do
that is proactive and that gives them a much stronger advantage
in deterring the adversary," he told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
George Kurtz, the former worldwide chief technology offer of
McAfee, and Dmitri Alperovitch, that company's former vice
president of threat research, founded CrowdStrike in February
with initial capital from private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
Alperovitch said CrowdStrike was helping Fortune 500
companies and government agencies track down and identify
adversaries that had infiltrated their computer networks.
He lauded Henry's work with the FBI, where he helped set up
organizations that brought together all of the members of
intelligence and law enforcement community to pursue coordinated
action against national security threats in cyberspace.
Henry will be the president of a newly formed subsidiary,
CrowdStrike Services, that will help assess, attribute and
respond to targeted intrusions from Chinese adversaries and
others suspected of trying to steal intellectual property and
trade secrets from major Western companies daily.
Many U.S. companies are unaware that their networks have
been breached, Henry said, noting that the number of targets and
threats had changed dramatically over the past decade.
"You can only build the wall so high. The reality of it is
that the adversaries that we're seeing now are jumping over the
wall ... so the alarms are not going off," he said.
CrowdStrike would use intelligence and technology including
new tactics and different ways to classify and store data, Henry
said.
Henry, who spent 24 years at the FBI, served as executive
assistant director of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response, and
Services Branch since September 2010. Before that, he was the
assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field
office.