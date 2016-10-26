U.S. to secure guilty plea in case tied to JPMorgan hack probe

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. prosecutors are expected
to obtain their second guilty plea in a case related to what
they say was an illegal bitcoin exchange owned by an Israeli
behind a series of hacking attacks on organizations such as
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Prosecutors in a letter filed in Manhattan federal court
said Michael Murgio of Florida will plead guilty on Thursday
after being charged for participating in a scheme to pay bribes
to let the bitcoin exchange's operators gain control of a credit
union.
Under a plea agreement, Murgio has agreed to plead guilty to
a single count of making a false statement to the U.S. National
Credit Union Administration, said Stuart Kaplan, his lawyer said
on Wednesday.
Murgio was added as a defendant in April in a case against
others including his son Anthony Murgio, who prosecutors say
operated the unlicensed bitcoin exchange, Coin.mx, and was
involved in the bribe scheme.
His plea would be the second in the case, after another
Florida man, Jose Freundt, pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to charges
including that he conspired to operate Coin.mx as an unlicensed
money transmitting business.
Prosecutors have said Coin.mx was owned by Gery Shalon, an
Israeli accused of orchestrating a massive hacking scheme with
another Israeli, Ziv Orenstein, and an American, Joshua Samuel
Aaron.
Prosecutors contend Shalon, Orenstein and Aaron ran a
criminal enterprise that hacked into a dozen companies'
networks, stealing the personal information of more than 100
million people.
In the case of JPMorgan, prosecutors said records belonging
to more than 83 million customers had been stolen.
While the Murgios are not accused of engaging in the hacking
offenses, prosecutors said they committed crimes with their
co-defendants, Florida resident Yuri Lebedev and New Jersey
pastor Trevon Gross, related to the unlicensed operation of
Coin.mx.
Prosecutors said beginning in 2013, Anthony Murgio operated
Coin.mx, which exchanged millions of dollars of the virtual
currency bitcoin for customers, while Lebedev supervised
computer programming functions for the exchange.
To evade scrutiny of Coin.mx, the Murgios and Lebedev in
2014 acquired control of Helping Other People Excel Federal
Credit Union of Jackson, New Jersey, by paying $150,000 in
bribes to its chairman, pastor Trevon Gross, an indictment said.
Anthony Murgio, Lebedev and Gross have pled not guilty. They
are scheduled to face trial on Feb. 6.
Shalon and Orenstein pleaded not guilty following their
extradition from Israel in June. Aaron is currently in
Russia.
The case is U.S. v. Murgio, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00769.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)