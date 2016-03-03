New Jersey pastor indicted for bribery in case tied to JPMorgan hacking

| NEW YORK, March 3
NEW YORK, March 3 A New Jersey pastor was
indicted on Thursday for an alleged bribery scheme involving a
bitcoin exchange owned by an Israeli man linked to cyber attacks
on JPMorgan Chase & Co and other companies.
Trevon Gross, the pastor and former chairman of the Helping
Other People Excel Federal Credit Union of Jackson, New Jersey,
was charged with receiving payments to let operators of an
illegal bitcoin exchange gain control of the credit union.
Gross, 46, was accused of accepting $150,000 in bribes from
individuals including Anthony Murgio, who operated an unlicensed
bitcoin exchange called Coin.mx, and Yuri Lebedev, who
supervised computer programming functions for the exchange.
Prosecutors have said their goal was to operate the credit
union as a captive bank and evade potential scrutiny of Coin.mx,
which was owned by Gery Shalon, an Israeli accused of
orchestrating a massive hacking scheme.
Prosecutors have said Shalon, another Israeli, Ziv
Orenstein, and an American, Joshua Samuel Aaron, ran a criminal
enterprise that hacked into a dozen companies' networks,
stealing the personal information of more than 100 million
people.
The companies affected included JPMorgan, which prosecutors
said had records stolen belonging to more than 83 million
customers.
While Murgio, Lebedev, and Gross were not accused of
engaging in the hacking offenses, prosecutors said they
committed crimes related to the unlicensed operation of Coin.mx.
Prosecutors said Coin.mx exchanged millions of dollars of
the virtual currency bitcoin for customers, and the credit
union, which federal regulators liquidated in November.
Beyond chairing the credit union's board, Gross is also the
lead pastor of Hope Cathedral in Jackson, according to the
church's website.
Gross surrendered to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on
Thursday morning, an agency spokeswoman said. He is scheduled to
be arraigned on Friday.
His lawyer did not respond to a call seeking comment.
Murgio and Lebedev are scheduled to face trial on Oct. 31.
Both have pleaded not guilty.
The case is U.S. v. Murgio et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00769.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)