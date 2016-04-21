Florida man indicted for bribery in case tied to JPMorgan hacking

| NEW YORK, April 21
NEW YORK, April 21 A Florida man was arrested on
Thursday for participating in a bribery scheme aimed at
supporting an illegal bitcoin exchange operated by his son and
owned by an Israeli behind a series of hacking attacks on
organizations such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Michael Murgio, who serves on a school board in Palm Beach
County, was charged in an indictment filed in federal court in
Manhattan for participating in a scheme to pay bribes to let the
bitcoin exchange's operators gain control of a credit union.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Murgio, 65, in
Palm Beach on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said. His lawyer did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The indictment added Murgio as a defendant in a case against
three other individuals including his son Anthony Murgio, who
prosecutors say operated the unlicensed bitcoin exchange,
Coin.mx, and was involved in the bribe scheme.
Prosecutors have said that Coin.mx was owned by Gery Shalon,
an Israeli accused of orchestrating a massive hacking scheme
with another Israeli, Ziv Orenstein, and an American, Joshua
Samuel Aaron.
Prosecutors contend Shalon, Orenstein and Aaron ran a
criminal enterprise that hacked into a dozen companies'
networks, stealing the personal information of more than 100
million people.
In the case of JPMorgan, prosecutors said records belonging
to more than 83 million customers had been stolen.
While the Murgios are not accused of engaging in the hacking
offenses, prosecutors said they committed crimes with their
co-defendants, Florida resident Yuri Lebedev and New Jersey
pastor Trevon Gross, related to the unlicensed operation of
Coin.mx.
Prosecutors said beginning in 2013, Anthony Murgio operated
Coin.mx, which exchanged millions of dollars of the virtual
currency bitcoin for customers, while Lebedev supervised
computer programming functions for the exchange.
To evade scrutiny of Coin.mx, the Murgios and Lebedev in
2014 acquired control of Helping Other People Excel Federal
Credit Union of Jackson, New Jersey, by paying $150,000 in
bribes to Trevon Gross, a pastor who was its chairman, the
indictment said.
Anthony Murgio, Lebedev and Gross have previously pled not
guilty to the charges against them. They are scheduled to face
trial on Oct. 31.
Extradition proceedings in Israel against Shalon and
Orenstein remain pending. Aaron remains at large and was
believed by the FBI, as of November when he was indicted, to be
in Eastern Europe.
The case is U.S. v. Murgio, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00769.
