Five more arrested in $45 million cybercrime scheme

NEW YORK Nov 18 Five people were arrested and
charged on Monday for participating in a worldwide ATM heist
that stole $45 million from two Middle East banks.
The four men and one woman, all in their 20s and residents
of the New York City suburb of Yonkers, were accused of being
members of a global cybercrime organization that stole
Mastercard Inc debit-card information, according to an
announcement from Loretta Lynch, the U.S. Attorney for the
Eastern District of New York.
Robert Nardoza, a spokesman for Lynch's office, declined to
comment on where the organization is based, saying the
investigation was ongoing.
The five arrested Monday were "cashers" in the scheme,
withdrawing approximately $2.8 million from more than 140
different ATMs in New York City, according to the U.S.
Attorney's office.
The hackers stole debit card data from the National Bank of
Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates and Bank
Muscat in Oman in two attacks in December 2012 and February
2013, according to prosecutors.
They broke into payment processing companies used by the two
banks and raised the balances and withdrawal limits on the
cards, prosecutors said. Crews in more than 20 countries, such
as the cell arrested Monday, then withdrew $5 million between
December 21 and December 22 and $40 million between February 19
and February 20.
The defendants arrested Monday, Anthony Diaz, 24, Saul
Franjul, 23, Saul Genao, 24, Jaindhi Polanco, 29, and Jose
Angeley Valerio, 25, were charged with conspiracy to commit
access device fraud. They each face up to 7.5 years in prison
and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the announcement.
The five were expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon. It
could not be immediately determined if they were represented by
lawyers.
A sixth defendant, Franklyn Ferriera, is a fugitive,
according to the announcement.
Prosecutors said that days after the February attack,
Franjul packed approximately $800,000 in cash into luggage that
was sent by bus to one of the heist's organizers, Alberto Yusi
Lajud-Pena.
Lajud-Pena, also known as "Prime" and "Albertico," was
murdered April 27 in the Dominican Republic.
"After exploiting cyber-weaknesses in the financial system
to steal millions from ATMs, these defendants were packing bags
to the brim with stolen cash, destined for the cybercriminal
organizers of these attacks," Lynch said in a statement on
Monday.
The arrests came six months after prosecutors in Brooklyn
announced charges against eight others in the scheme, including
Lajud-Pena. [Id: nL2N0DQ27X]
Four other defendants have pleaded guilty to participating
in the scheme, while three have pleaded not guilty, according to
Nardoza.
Authorities in Germany arrested two Dutch citizens in
February for their involvement in the scheme after they were
caught withdrawing money at cash machines in Dusseldorf.