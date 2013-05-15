After ATM heist, India's IT sector again in unwelcome spotlight

| MUMBAI/BANGALORE
MUMBAI/BANGALORE May 15 A breach of security at
two payment card processing companies in India that led to
heists at cash machines around the world has reopened questions
on the risks of outsourcing sensitive financial services to the
Asian nation.
Global banks that ship work to be processed in India, either
in-house or to big IT services vendors, were already under
pressure to step up oversight of back-office functions after a
series of scandals last year.
Last week, U.S. prosecutors said a global criminal gang
stole $45 million from two Middle Eastern banks by breaking into
the two card processing companies based in India and raising the
balances and withdrawal limits.
"India is exposed in two ways: The threat that the same
theft could happen in India and the fact that the outsourcing
industry will also get affected," said Arpinder Singh, partner
and national director for fraud investigation and dispute
services at consultancy Ernst & Young.
The episode is reopening debate on banks sending work
requiring a high degree of confidentiality to offshore
locations.
"It is the weakest link," said Shane Shook, an expert with
U.S. cyber-security firm Cylance Inc who has helped financial
firms conduct investigations into some major cyber crimes.
"I think the lesson is they need to pull back on what
they've outsourced. When you're giving a third party, the
outsourced entity, the ability to access credit limits or cash
limits of the consumers you're managing the finances for, you're
giving up control that is your fundamental responsibility."
India's $108 billion IT services industry is the world's
favoured destination for outsourcing. Over 40 percent of exports
by the industry are support services for the global financial
sector, ranging from investment bank back-office functions to
research, risk-management and processing of insurance claims.
Lured by a tech-savvy English-speaking population and wages
that can be one-fifth those in the West, more than
three-quarters of global banks have a direct or third-party
offshore presence in India.
Indian IT firms, led by outsourcers such as Tata Consultancy
Services and Infosys, argue that security
breaches are rare.
"I think if you look at the nature of the work we do and how
much we do, we've actually had very very few incidents," said
Som Mittal, president of the National Association of Software
and Services Companies, the industry lobby.
UNDERCURRENT OF HOSTILITY
Still, any perception that data may be less safe in India is
unwelcome for an industry that faces an undercurrent of
hostility for taking away jobs in the West, home to most of its
clients.
"The threat (to security) is for real, that's for sure,"
said Parag Deodhar, chief risk officer at Bharti AXA General
Insurance, the local joint venture of France's AXA.
"When people don't take it seriously, it doesn't help.
People still take information security quite lightly, and they
don't address the weakest link, which is the people aspect."
There has been no suggestion that anyone employed at the two
card processing firms, ElectraCard Services and EnStage, is
involved.
EnStage, incorporated in California but with operations
based in Bangalore, handled card payments for Bank of Muscat
of Oman, sources have said. Bank of Muscat lost $40
million in a coordinated heist on Feb. 19.
ElectraCard Services, based in Pune, processed prepaid
travel cards for National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah PSC
(RAKBANK), according to sources. RAKBANK suffered a $5 million
coordinated heist at ATMs around the world on Dec. 21 last year,
the U.S. indictment said.
Several industry watchers have said payment card fraud is a
global problem and is not unique to India.
Two previous cases of hacking into processors of pre-paid
debit cards occurred at RBS WorldPay and Fidelity National
Information Services Inc, both in the United States. The
amounts involved however were less than the losses suffered by
the Middle East banks.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has said many cases
of cyber-crime involving credit cards and bank fraud never get
publicised.
"The notion that this will affect outsourcing to India is
wrong. There is no relation. There have been bigger frauds at
BPOs in the United States," Ravi Sundaram, ElectraCard's head of
strategy and corporate services, told Reuters on Monday.
Nevertheless the breach comes after a series of other events
that have tarnished the IT industry in India.
Last year, the New York state banking regulator accused
London-based Standard Chartered of hiding $250 billion
in transactions with Iran and not giving proper oversight to its
back office operation in Chennai, India.
Standard Chartered settled with the regulator.
That had followed a backlash in Britain after customers of
Royal Bank of Scotland and its Natwest unit were left
locked out of their accounts for a week due to an inexperienced
IT operator in Hyderabad, media reports said.
A U.S. Senate probe last year criticising anti-money
laundering controls at HSBC identified deficiencies in
work done by its "offshore reviewers" in India, according to
media reports.
While plenty of global companies are moving more functions
to India, either to outsourcers or wholly-owned "captive"
operations, some are moving work back home.
Costs, however, remain an over-riding factor.
"Most banks in U.S. are trying to cut costs because of
recession. So they will try to outsource, not just to India but
to any other country or any other company," said Nishanth
Chandran, co-founder and CEO of E-Billing Solutions, a
Chennai-based company that helps merchants process payments.
"For banks, it is completely a balance between security and
costs."