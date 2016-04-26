Former Epix executive arrested for $8 million fraud at network

NEW YORK, April 26 The former chief digital officer of Epix was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he defrauded the premium television network out of more than $8 million.

Emil Rensing, 42, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at his residence in Manhattan and charged in a criminal complaint with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, authorities said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)