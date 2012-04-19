UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs facing a new insider trading probe

* California prosecutors investigating current GS employee
* New York prosecutor learned of investigation Wednesday
* Possible link with Rajaratnam insider trading scandal
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, April 19 Federal prosecutors in
California are investigating a Goldman Sachs employee for
insider trading, according to prosecutors and defense lawyers
who attended a hearing in U.S. federal court in New York on
Thursday.
The employee is suspected of giving inside information on
two public companies to former Galleon Group co-founder Raj
Rajaratnam, who was convicted last year in one of the largest
insider trading cases in Wall Street history.
The investigation of the Goldman employee was divulged
during a hearing involving the insider trading case against
former Goldman board member Rajat Gupta.
Gary Naftalis, the lawyer for Gupta, commenting on the newly
disclosed investigation, said that Assistant US Attorney Reed
Brodsky asked him not divulge details of the matter.
"Per Mr. Brodsky's request, I am not going to name his
name," Naftalis said.
In a hearing a month ago, Naftalis revealed that another
Goldman Sachs employee had been caught on a wiretap leaking
secrets about Intel Corp and Apple Inc.
"That's obviously an area we have been pursuing in terms of
our preparation for our defense at trial in terms of his
connection to all this," Naftalis said at Thursday's hearing.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central
District of California declined to comment.
The attorneys at the Thursday court hearing said the
employee in the California investigation still works at Goldman.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
GOLDMAN CONNECTION UNCLEAR
Despite Naftalis' statement, there is no apparent connection
between the investigation in California and the Gupta case
brought by federal prosecutors in New York. In fact, Naftalis
admitted that Brodsky, the New York prosecutor, had only learned
of the investigation himself on Wednesday evening.
However, it is not the first time Goldman's name has arisen
in the Gupta matter.
A person familiar with the Gupta case said in early March
that prosecutors are investigating David Loeb, a managing
director of Goldman Sachs. Loeb works with technology hedge-fund
employees, including an Asia-based analyst, Henry King, who is
also under investigation, according to another source briefed on
the case.
The sources declined to be identified because the matter is
not public. Neither Loeb nor King has been accused of any
wrongdoing and neither responded to emails asking for comment.
The insider-trading case has drawn in Goldman Sachs Chief
Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, who was interviewed under
oath on Feb. 24 as a witness, according to court documents.
Blankfein testified for the government at Rajaratnam's trial.
He is also expected to be called as a witness by the government
at Gupta's trial.
MORE EVIDENCE IN GUPTA TRIAL
Gupta, a former director of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Procter & Gamble Co, was charged with illegally
tipping his former friend Rajaratnam.
Gupta was indicted in October. He is the highest-ranking
executive charged in a broad U.S. crackdown on insider trading
at hedge funds and faces five counts of securities fraud and one
count of conspiracy.
The focus of Thursday's hearing was on the nature of the
allegations against Gupta. Brodsky wanted to amend the charges
to include another insider tip Gupta is alleged to have given to
Rajaratnam on Proctor and Gamble's organic growth forecast for
the fourth quarter of 2008.
He also wanted to broaden the description of the information
about Goldman Sachs that Gupta is accused of passing to
Rajaratnam in late 2008.
During the height of the financial crisis, just after
Goldman converted itself into a bank holding company,
prosecutors allege Gupta told Rajaratnam about Goldman's plans
to raise more capital. Brodsky wanted to expand the description
of the information to include not just Goldman's capital raising
plans, but the status of its business in general.
Judge Jed Rakoff ruled the new Proctor and Gamble tip could
be included, but the wording about the Goldman tip could not be
changed.
Brodsky warned the judge that his team might need to add
another round of new information to the charges after
interviewing another witness on Monday.
Gupta's trial is scheduled to begin on May 21.