7-Eleven store operators accused of exploiting illegal workers

NEW YORK, June 17 The owners and managers of
more than a dozen 7-Eleven Inc stores were accused on Monday of
hiring and victimizing dozens of illegal immigrants, forcing
them to live in substandard housing, giving them stolen
identities and stealing their wages.
Federal authorities moved to forfeit the franchise rights to
14 of the convenience stores and seize five houses in New York
worth more than $1.3 million, making the case the largest
criminal immigration forfeiture in Department of Homeland
Security history, according to federal and state officials.
The eight men and one woman charged in the scheme ran
7-Elevens in New York and Virginia, according to two indictments
unsealed on Monday.
"These defendants ruthlessly exploited their immigrant
employees, stealing their wages and requiring them to live in
unregulated boarding houses, in effect creating a modern day
plantation system," said Loretta Lynch, U.S. Attorney for the
Eastern District of New York, in a statement released with
Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration as well
as state and local police.
More than 50 illegal immigrants were overworked and cheated
out of their wages, the authorities said. Because they were
illegally in the country, the victims may have been afraid to
report possible wrongdoing, they added.
The immigrants were given identities stolen from more than
25 people, including dead people and children, they said. The
scheme was concealed from 7-Eleven headquarters, they said.
In a separate statement, 7-Eleven, which is owned by Seven &
I Holdings Co Ltd of Japan, said it was cooperating
with the investigation and would have no further comment for
now.
The scheme generated millions of dollars in profits, said
Joseph D'Amico, Superintendent of the New York State Police
which also worked on the case.
The victims were made to live in housing owned by the
accused, leaving them "completely beholden" to their employers,
he added.
The case may spread beyond Virginia and New York, as federal
agents on Monday executed search warrants at about 30 other
7-Elevens around the country, and the investigation is ongoing,
authorities said.
The nine defendants were charged with conspiring to commit
wire fraud, stealing identities and concealing and harboring
illegal immigrants.
If convicted, they could face 20 years apiece in prison on
wire fraud conspiracy and alien harboring charges. The multiple
counts of aggravated identity theft carry mandatory, consecutive
two-year prison terms.
The accused included a married couple, Farrukh and Bushra
Baig, who owned or controlled twelve 7-Elevens, as well as
Baig's brothers Zahid Baig and Shannawaz Baig and five other
people.