Ex-Goldman director Gupta loses bid to stay out of prison

June 11 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
director Rajat Gupta has failed to persuade the U.S. Supreme
Court to delay the June 17 start of his two-year prison term
while he pursues an appeal of his insider trading conviction.
Gupta, also a former global managing director of the
consulting firm McKinsey & Co, had asked the country's highest
court for permission to stay free during his appeal, after the
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on May 30 denied
him the same request.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who handles emergency
applications from the 2nd Circuit, on Wednesday denied Gupta's
request to stay out of prison.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard
Goller)