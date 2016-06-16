UPDATE 2-U.S. SEC charges former SAP America executive with insider trading

(Adds comments from SAP, defense lawyer)
By Nate Raymond
June 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Thursday accused a former SAP SE
executive and three others of insider trading based on a tip he
supplied about an impending merger.
The SEC alleged that Christopher Salis, then a global vice
president at the software company's SAP America unit, received
thousands of dollars in kickbacks for tipping off a friend ahead
of its acquisition of Concur Technologies in 2014.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Hammond, Indiana, the
SEC said Salis' friend, Douglas Miller, then told his brother,
Edward Miller, and a mutual friend, Barrett Biehel. They then
made trades before the merger's announcement.
The SEC also said Salis, 39, in 2007 told Douglas Miller,
who co-owns a cash wash in Indiana with his brother, to
non-public information in advance of a tender offer by SAP for
Business Objects, Salis' then-employer.
The tips resulted in more than $545,000 in trading profits
for Douglas Miller, his family, Biehel and another friend, the
SEC said.
Kickbacks to Salis included at least $10,400 in cash, the
agency said. A startup company he owned later received
approximately $80,000 from Miller and his family, the SEC said.
SAP, in a statement, said Salis left the company in October
2015. SAP said it has cooperated fully in the investigation and
was not a target.
Lawyers for Salis and Biehel did not respond to requests for
comment. Thomas Kirsch, a lawyer for the Millers, said his
clients had not committed any insider trading and looked forward
to their day in court.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Salis et
al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Indiana, No.
16-00231.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York and Mohammad Zargham in
Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan Grebler)