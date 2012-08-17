Baseball star Eddie Murray settles SEC insider trading charges

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
NEW YORK Aug 17 The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced insider trading charges against retired baseball player Eddie Murray and two others for buying shares of the California medical device company Advanced Medical Optics ahead of a public takeover bid by Abbott Laboratories .
The SEC also filed charges against James V. Mazzo, who was the CEO of Advanced Medical Optics at the time of the bid, and a Utah businessman David Parker, according to an SEC statement.
Murray agreed to settle the charges. The cases against Mazzo and Parker remain open, according to the statement.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.