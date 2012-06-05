NY middleman gets 2-1/4 yrs prison in insider case

* Kenneth Robinson pleaded guilty to fraud, conspiracy
* Robinson passed tips from lawyer to trader -prosecutors
* Accomplice Matthew Kluger got record 12-year prison term
By Jonathan Stempel
June 5 The middleman in a U.S. insider trading
scheme that prosecutors said produced about $37 million of
illegal profit was sentenced to 2-1/4 years in prison on
Tuesday, one day after an accomplice received the longest
sentence ever imposed in such a scheme.
Kenneth Robinson, a 46-year-old mortgage broker, had pleaded
guilty in April 2011 to two counts of securities fraud and one
count of conspiracy.
He admitted to having received tips from corporate lawyer
Matthew Kluger about pending mergers, and passing the tips to
trader Garrett Bauer, in a scheme that prosecutors said ran for
17 years.
Robinson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Katharine
Hayden in Newark, New Jersey. He had faced a possible prison
term of about six to seven years under nonbinding federal
sentencing guidelines, but cooperated with authorities.
On Monday, Hayden sentenced Kluger to 12 years in prison,
the longest term ever for insider trading. She sentenced Bauer
to nine years.
Francis Murray, a lawyer for Robinson, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. The sentence was announced by
U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey.
WASHING AWAY THE FINGERPRINTS?
Robinson let investigators secretly record his conversations
with Bauer and Kluger after federal agents had searched his home
in March 2011.
In these conversations, according to prosecutors, the men
discussed destroying evidence, including the disposal of
computer records and "throwaway" phones and whether money could
be cleaned in a washing machine to rid it of fingerprints.
Bauer made the bulk of the illegal profit, while Robinson
admitted to personally making trades in 2009 and 2010 on two
tips from Kluger - Hewlett-Packard Co's takeover of 3Com
Corp and Intel Corp's purchase of McAfee Inc.
Bauer and Kluger pleaded guilty in December, and plan to
appeal their sentences, their respective lawyers said.
Kluger's sentence is longer than the 11-year term handed
down last October to Raj Rajaratnam, the founder of the Galleon
Group hedge fund firm, in one of Wall Street's highest-profile
white-collar cases.
Rajaratnam's insider trading scheme involved more illegal
profit but took place in a shorter time frame, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Robinson, U.S. District Court, District
of New Jersey, No. 11-cr-00223.